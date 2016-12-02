SBCC Can’t Find Net, Loses in State Semifinal, 2-0

Soccer

SBCC had lots of scoring chances in Friday night’s State Community College women’s soccer semifinal, but Diablo Valley converted two second-half goals to pull out a 2-0 victory at the Ventura Sportsplex.

Cameron Chan headed in a cross from Karla Ramos in the 62nd minute and Ramos broke free for a goal in the 83rd minute for the Vikings, the No. 1 seed from Northern California who improved to 18-1-6.

The Vaqueros finish the best season in school history at 16-7-1.

In an unlikely playoff run, the Vaqueros finished third in the WSC North and were the 14th seed in the 19-team Southern Cal Regional. SBCC won four straight playoff games, including three by shutout, and upset the No. 3, 6 and 2 seeds to reach the Final 4 for the first time.

The teams were tied 0-0 at the half.

“We played better in the second half, we definitely had more chances,” said Katherine Sheehy, a speedy forward who had four shots, including two on-goal. “Unfortunately we didn’t finish them and that’s definitely on me.

“I’m really proud of how far we came and no one thought we would get here. Winning all those playoff games on the road was a lot of fun.

In the 51st minute, Blayne Shoffit dribbled down the right side and crossed a ball to a wide-open Sheehy but she kicked it wide left. After Chan put DVC up 1-0, defender Gardenia Maya made a great save at the goal line.

Shoffit chipped a lob shot from 11 yards at the 74:50 mark but Viking goalie Katie McLauglin made a leaping save in traffic.

“We had lots of opportunities, unfortunately we couldn’t put one in the back of the net,” said coach John Sisterson. “It was just one of those nights. Blayne broke in a number of times, we just couldn’t get on the end of one.”

The Vikings outshot the Vaqueros 10-9 but the Vaqueros led 6-5 in shots on goal.

“I’m proud of the girls,” added Sisterson. “We were a 14 seed and we played in the Final 4. The girls are disappointed right now. We’ll have some players move onto 4-year schools and a large number will be back next year, so it’s all positive.”