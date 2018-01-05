SBCC Can’t Get Things Going in 93-41 Loss to San Bernardino Valley

College Basketball

Kendall Lauderdale and Kevin McNeal combined for 43 points on Friday night as No. 4 San Bernardino Valley took down SBCC 93-41 in the Cuesta Winter Classic men’s basketball tournament at San Luis Obispo.

Lauderdale, a 6-8 freshman, hit 9-17 shots and scored 22 points with 10 rebounds. McNeal added 21 on 8-9 shooting as San Bernardino (14-4) outshot the Vaqueros 57.8 to 29.5 percent and dominated the backboards, 44-17.

The Wolverines led 45-19 at halftime.

Santa Barbara committed 22 turnovers leading to 35 points.

Aaron Mejia topped the Vaqueros (1-11) with 11 points. Noah Garman added a season-high nine points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting. Ryan Smith had eight points and four rebounds.

The Vaqueros will take on Pasadena in a consolation semifinal on Saturday at 3 p.m. Cuesta topped the Lancers 84-57 on Friday night.

