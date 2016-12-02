Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

SBCC Can’t Handle Long Beach City College

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | December 2, 2016

Breamon Richard hit 5-9 from 3-point land and scored 22 points on Friday, leading Long Beach City College to a 65-47 win over SBCC in the consolation semifinals of the Wild West Shootout men’s basketball tournament at West L.A.

Tyler Dees added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings (2-6), who hit 7-19 from 3-point range while the Vaqueros (2-6) were 0-15. LBCC led 32-23 at the half, then opened the second half on a 16-4 run to go up by 21 with 10:53 to play.

Robert Hutchins led SBCC with 20 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Ben Clay, a freshman forward from Santa Barbara High, had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Vaqueros went on a 17-5 run and pulled within 10 (57-47) on a jumper by Dayten Howell with 3:23 remaining but couldn’t get any closer.

Santa Barbara will host the 44th annual SBCC Classic on Thursday, Dec. 8 when they take on College of the Desert at 7 p.m.

