Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:12 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

SBCC Can’t Hang On to First-Half Lead, Draw With Hancock

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | October 29, 2016 | 10:47 a.m.

Hancock scored the only goal of the second half in the 65th minute on Friday to forge a 2-2 tie with visiting SBCC in a WSC North women’s soccer match at Santa Maria.

The Bulldogs (4-6-1, 2-3-1) took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. The Vaqueros (9-5-1, 3-2-1) answered with a goal by Isabelle Wuethrich on a corner kick from Chloe Montano in the 38th minute. In the 45th and final minute of the first half, Josefine Von Der Burg scored on an assist by Kaitlyn Saperstein.

Hancock’s Arianna Ruiz tied it at 2 in the 65th minute.

The Vaqueros, who blanked Hancock 5-0 in their WSC opener on Oct. 11, had 16 shots, including eight on goal, and 11 corner kicks.

“We didn’t play as well as we could have today and we missed a lot of chances,” said SBCC assistant coach Goffin Boyoko.

The Vaqueros will play three of their last four conference games at home, starting Tuesday against Oxnard at 2 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 