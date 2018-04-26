SBCC Can’t Hang On to First-Half Lead, Draw With Hancock

Girls Soccer

Hancock scored the only goal of the second half in the 65th minute on Friday to forge a 2-2 tie with visiting SBCC in a WSC North women’s soccer match at Santa Maria.

The Bulldogs (4-6-1, 2-3-1) took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. The Vaqueros (9-5-1, 3-2-1) answered with a goal by Isabelle Wuethrich on a corner kick from Chloe Montano in the 38th minute. In the 45th and final minute of the first half, Josefine Von Der Burg scored on an assist by Kaitlyn Saperstein.

Hancock’s Arianna Ruiz tied it at 2 in the 65th minute.

The Vaqueros, who blanked Hancock 5-0 in their WSC opener on Oct. 11, had 16 shots, including eight on goal, and 11 corner kicks.

“We didn’t play as well as we could have today and we missed a lot of chances,” said SBCC assistant coach Goffin Boyoko.

The Vaqueros will play three of their last four conference games at home, starting Tuesday against Oxnard at 2 p.m.