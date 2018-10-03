Wednesday, October 3 , 2018, 10:06 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Can’t Shake Scoring Slump, Draws 0-0

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 2, 2018 | 9:13 p.m.

SBCC outshot Bakersfield 16-8 on Tuesday night but couldn’t get one in the net in a 0-0 men’s soccer tie at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros (5-1-2) are ranked sixth in the state. Bakersfield is 5-4-1.

Santa Barbara hasn’t scored in its last three games.

The Vaqueros had six of their seven shots on-goal in the second half when they outshot the Renegades 11-3.

Neil Gillies scored off a free kick from Ameyawu Muntari at 77:12 but it was erased by offsides. Bakersfield goalie Armando Alvarez made a superior save in the 86th minute on a 12-yard missle by Celso Lagunas.

At the 89:10 mark, Muntari delivered a free kick from the right side and three Vaqueros tried shots from point-blank range but Alvarez denied Lagunas, Jose Abitia and Rasmus Dornonville de la Cour, a freshman from Denmark who was making his first appearance for the Vaqueros.

“Their coach said their goalie was the man of the match and played the game of his life,” said SBCC coach John Sisterson. “We created a lot of chances in the second half, we’ve just got to find a way to finish them.

“Sometimes, you go through phases when you can’t score. Then all of a sudden, it clicks again. At the end of the year, it all averages out.”

Vaquero goalie Lukas Schuh and the defense teamed up for their fourth shutout.

The Vaqueros open WSC North play on Tuesday when Hancock comes to La Playa Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Santa Barbara won the WSC title last year with a 9-0-1 record. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 