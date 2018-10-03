SBCC Can’t Shake Scoring Slump, Draws 0-0

Soccer

SBCC outshot Bakersfield 16-8 on Tuesday night but couldn’t get one in the net in a 0-0 men’s soccer tie at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros (5-1-2) are ranked sixth in the state. Bakersfield is 5-4-1.

Santa Barbara hasn’t scored in its last three games.

The Vaqueros had six of their seven shots on-goal in the second half when they outshot the Renegades 11-3.

Neil Gillies scored off a free kick from Ameyawu Muntari at 77:12 but it was erased by offsides. Bakersfield goalie Armando Alvarez made a superior save in the 86th minute on a 12-yard missle by Celso Lagunas.

At the 89:10 mark, Muntari delivered a free kick from the right side and three Vaqueros tried shots from point-blank range but Alvarez denied Lagunas, Jose Abitia and Rasmus Dornonville de la Cour, a freshman from Denmark who was making his first appearance for the Vaqueros.

“Their coach said their goalie was the man of the match and played the game of his life,” said SBCC coach John Sisterson. “We created a lot of chances in the second half, we’ve just got to find a way to finish them.

“Sometimes, you go through phases when you can’t score. Then all of a sudden, it clicks again. At the end of the year, it all averages out.”

Vaquero goalie Lukas Schuh and the defense teamed up for their fourth shutout.

The Vaqueros open WSC North play on Tuesday when Hancock comes to La Playa Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Santa Barbara won the WSC title last year with a 9-0-1 record.

