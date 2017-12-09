Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:20 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

SBCC Can’t Topple Sequoias in Cuesta Tourney Finals

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | December 9, 2017 | 9:11 p.m.

Despite 22 points from Taylor Lee-Hammer and 20 by Grace Rosa, the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team lost in the championship game of the Lady Bulldog Classic 71-54 to undefeated College of the Sequoias on Saturday. The Bulldogs, who knocked off the No. 13 College of the Siskiyous in the semifinals, could not ground the Giants, the No. 3 team in the state. Hancock dropped to 6-4 overall, while the Giants improved to 14-0.

The Giants led from start to finish and led 15-6 after the first quarter and 35-15 at the half. The high-pressured Sequoias defense forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over 30 times in the game. The Giants committed 10 turnovers and recorded 18 steals.

Lee-Hammer scored 19 of her team-high 22 points in the second half. The sophomore hit 6 of her 12 shots from the field, including two from 3-point range. She also went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Rosa scored 10 points in each half to finish with 20 points. The Paso Robles High School graduate made nine of her 11 shots from the field and 2-of-3 from the line.

Rosa and Lee-Hammer were named to the All-Tournament Team for the Bulldogs.

Karly Beyers added six points, six rebounds and four assists.

While the Bulldogs made just two of their nine shots from 3-poinr range, the Giants hit nine of their 24 shots from long range and shot 43 percent overall in the game.

Shae Sanchez led the Giants with 15 points, three assists and four steals Sanchez was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Zharia McCollum added 10 points and five rebounds.

College of the Siskiyous dominated L.A. Harbor 77-58 in the third-place game. Siskiyous improved to 9-2 behind 26 points and 12 rebounds from Kacey Cain. Nichelle Lafoon added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles. Kristina Brown led Harbor (7-7) with 25 points and eight boards, while Kristy Takahashi poured in 19 points.

In the consolation championship, Santa Barbara City College knocked off Cuesta 54-43 to earn fifth place. Courtney Barba led the Cougars with 26 points. Hannah Rogers led the Vaqueros with 21 points, while Aaliyah Pauling and Holly Barrera added 12 points apiece.

Hancock will return to action December 14 when the three-day Monterey Tournament opens.

