Tennis

SBCC Captures First WSC Women’s Tennis Title Since 2001

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 26, 2019 | 7:56 p.m.

 BCC swept the last four singles matches on Tuesday and then won the first two doubles points to defeat Bakersfield 6-3 and clinch its first Western State Conference title since 2001.

The Vaqueros improved to 15-3 overall and 13-0 in the eight-team WSC with one match remaining. They're 7-1 at home this year. Bakersfield (15-4) is second with a 10-2 record.

"This is awesome, it feels like a long time coming since I was the assistant for two years before I became head coach," said second-year coach Christina Klein. "We've worked hard for this."

Tuesday was the closest WSC match the Vaqueros have played. They're 100-17 in singles and doubles matches in conference.

Anya Nicolaides, Victoria Dafos, Jule Lauinger and Maddie Mitchell all swept their two sets at Nos. 3 through 6, winning 48 of 59 games. Dafos pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout in No. 4 singles and Mitchell was solid with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 6.

SBCC freshman Jamaica Buyse fell to undefeated Kayleen Sanchez at No. 1, 6-3, 6-3.

“Maddie showed experience and determination at the 6 spot and I believe that’s the most games anyone has won vs. Kayleen,” said Klein. “In doubles, the Buyse twins (Jamaica and Joica of Belgium) rallied through injuries to take the No. 1 set, 8-2.

“The girls were hungry for this win and played with intensity.”

Santa Barbara will play its last regular-season and WSC match on Tuesday when Ventura comes to Pershing Park for a 2 p.m. contest.
 

