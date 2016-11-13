SBCC Offers Free Career Training for Job Seekers, Employees

The growing need for competitive skills in the local and global economy has placed mounting pressure on job-seekers, business owners and employees.

The Career Skills Institute at SBCC, launched in fall 2015, is offering some 40 new short courses (8-16 hours each) and 25 certificates and “digital badges” in the areas of business, design and technology.

As part of an innovative “flipped-classroom” model, access to any associated Lynda.com playlist for each course is included in the tuition-free program. Fall courses are still open for enrollment, and spring semester registration begins Dec. 13 for courses available January to May.

“The college takes its role as a training partner in this community very seriously,” said Shelly Dixon, director of the SBCC Career Skills Institute. “This curriculum has been specifically developed with local business input to meet the needs of our local workforce.”



During its inaugural 2015-16 academic year, SBCC Career Skills Institute served more than 1,800 participants and 20 local employers.

The Institute's goal is to address the growing gap between the skills employers want and need, versus current workplace skills. Classes are free to participants, and offer employers an opportunity to provide professional development to their workers.



“Personal and professional development for our employees is critical in a restricted job market." said Marlana Murdock, a training manager, for the Towbes Group. "The Career Skills Institute provides an array of blended learning that helps our employees develop new skills to stay engaged and happy.”

Towbes Group is one of the inaugural Career Skills Institute employer partners.

“The Badges are a symbol of achievement and celebrated by our company. This builds morale and pride in our employees bringing quality to their work,” Murdock said.



Career Skills Institute digital badges are a high-visibility program component: participants earn a digital badge upon completion of each certificate program.

Digital badges can be posted on online profiles such as LinkedIn, websites and resumes to showcase competitive skills to employers. Digital badges can be earned in High Performance Teams, Managing to Maximize Performance, Digital Design Basics, Blogging for Business.

Due to the short course schedules, the program accommodates employers who'd like to train their employees with minimal cost and maximum return on investment. These courses are meant to be practical and easily integrated.

Most courses feature a flipped-classroom concept powered by Lynda.com. Students gain access to Lynda.com video playlists selected by their instructors so class time can be spent solving real-world industry problems using the concepts learned.



The immersive approach teaches communication, team building, management, innovation, critical thinking, writing, and conflict resolution that can be readily applied to the workplace and that positions the student for greater success and job advancement.



To enroll, call 683-8283; email: [email protected], or explore the SBCC Career Skills Institute program online at: www.sbcc.edu/csi.

— Ryan Mandell and Juliana Minsky for SBCC.