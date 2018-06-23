SBCC Career Skills Courses Open for Employees, Employers

This fall, local employees and job-seekers at all career stages can take charge of their futures with Career Skills Institute courses through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. These tuition-free courses can be completed in a few weeks and earn you digital badges.

Registration is now open for the 86 tuition-free classes offered throughout the fall semester. Students who wish to complete digital badges in a single semester are urged to register now at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning to secure spots classes.



The Career Skills Institute is endorsed by LinkedIn and focuses on providing training for the workforce in a unique, flipped-classroom setting, powered by Lynda.com.

Students gain access to Lynda.com video playlists selected by their instructors so class time can be spent solving real-world industry problems using the concepts learned. The result is an enhanced set of skills with a greater likelihood of job acquisition or career advancement.

Digital badges provide a credential to show employers new skills in 27 areas of career advancement, and may be displayed on LinkedIn and other social media profiles.

All courses are offered tuition-free to job seekers or employees seeking to increase their job security and advancement. The short courses are intended to be integrated into employers’ existing training programs at no cost.



“We want the entire community to know that the Career Skills Institute is here to support our local professionals, job-seekers, and those re-entering the job market,” said Corlei Prieto, School of Extended Learning coordinator.

“Our programs are based on the real-world feedback from employers throughout our region, so we are providing the skills most valuable and most critical for career advancement, job security and job acquisition,” Prieto said.



Register for classes and workshops online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or in person at the SBCC Wake Campus at 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara. For more information or help registering, call 683-8282. Classes start throughout the term, which runs Aug, 21 through Dec. 9.

— Andy Silverman for SBCC Career Skills Institute.