Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:43 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Registration Open for SBCC Career Skills Institute

By Hannah Rael/Juliana Minsky for SBCC Career Skills Institute | May 11, 2017 | 1:08 p.m.

SBCC Career Skills Institute is gearing up for a summer of opportunities for local employees and job-seekers to gain the skills to advance in today’s workplace. Registration is now open and courses are offered throughout the term, May 15 through Aug. 2.

 

Twenty-five short courses in business, design and technology are offered tuition-free this summer, including courses required to earn two of the Career Skills Institute’s most popular digital badges. The Career Skills Institute is endorsed by LinkedIn.

“Summer is the perfect time to catch up or get ahead with valuable skills and powerful credentials offered here at the SBCC Career Skills Institute, that are quickly becoming recognized by local employers,” said Shelly Dixon, director of the institute.

“We encourage everyone in the community to consider trying out a course this summer, and local employers to integrate Career Skills Institute courses into their existing training programs,” Dixon said.

All Career Skills Institute courses are offered tuition-free to job seekers or employees seeking to increase their job security and advancement.

The Career Skills Institute offers a comprehensive emerging-leaders program to employers who seek to increase employee retention and potential, especially in the areas of management, communication skills and technical development.

For class schedules and registration, go online at www.sbcc.edu/csi, or in-person at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara. For registration assistance, call Emma Cruz, 683-8282.

This summer, participants can start or complete many of the dozens of digital badges currently available from the Career Skills Institute. In addition, all required courses to earn two digital badges are offered:

Strategic Marketing Badge (four courses) and Digital Design Techniques Badge (four courses).

Most Career Skills Institute classes meet for eight hours and most digital badges include two to three classes, which may be completed during a single semester.

— Hannah Rael/Juliana Minsky for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 