Registration Open for SBCC Career Skills Institute

SBCC Career Skills Institute is gearing up for a summer of opportunities for local employees and job-seekers to gain the skills to advance in today’s workplace. Registration is now open and courses are offered throughout the term, May 15 through Aug. 2.

Twenty-five short courses in business, design and technology are offered tuition-free this summer, including courses required to earn two of the Career Skills Institute’s most popular digital badges. The Career Skills Institute is endorsed by LinkedIn.

“Summer is the perfect time to catch up or get ahead with valuable skills and powerful credentials offered here at the SBCC Career Skills Institute, that are quickly becoming recognized by local employers,” said Shelly Dixon, director of the institute.

“We encourage everyone in the community to consider trying out a course this summer, and local employers to integrate Career Skills Institute courses into their existing training programs,” Dixon said.

All Career Skills Institute courses are offered tuition-free to job seekers or employees seeking to increase their job security and advancement.

The Career Skills Institute offers a comprehensive emerging-leaders program to employers who seek to increase employee retention and potential, especially in the areas of management, communication skills and technical development.

For class schedules and registration, go online at www.sbcc.edu/csi, or in-person at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara. For registration assistance, call Emma Cruz, 683-8282.

This summer, participants can start or complete many of the dozens of digital badges currently available from the Career Skills Institute. In addition, all required courses to earn two digital badges are offered:

Strategic Marketing Badge (four courses) and Digital Design Techniques Badge (four courses).

Most Career Skills Institute classes meet for eight hours and most digital badges include two to three classes, which may be completed during a single semester.

— Hannah Rael/Juliana Minsky for SBCC.