SBCC Career Skills Institute Brings Tuition-Free Tools to Succeed

By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | August 24, 2018 | 3:24 p.m.
SBCC Career Skills Institute offers some 90 short courses and workshops this fall. Click to view larger
SBCC Career Skills Institute offers some 90 short courses and workshops this fall. (Courtesy photo)

Every employee needs planning, idea generation and implementation skills, whether or not project manager is in his or her job title.

Part of the SBCC School of Extended Learning, the Career Skills Institute is providing some 90 short courses and workshops this fall semester, Aug. 27-Dec. 15, to unlock this potential for working professionals and those on the job hunt, including the new Project Management Certificate series.

Career Skills Institute offers tuition-free courses in business, design, technology and career education, including accounting, computer skills, customer relations, and marketing.

Classes can be taken independently or sequenced to earn specialized certificates and digital badges in more than 30 areas. New classes are offered each week; some can be completed in a single day.

The Career Skills Institute program is endorsed by LinkedIn.

“These are highly focused courses designed to give workers the skills most in demand by employers,” said Jeanette Chian, associate director, School of Extended Learning.

“There is always a new opportunity to work toward that promotion or get going on an attention-grabbing resume. You can fill your week or go at your own pace,” she said.

Students can choose from more than 30 certificates:

Project Management Certificate opens advancement opportunities for workers and job-seekers. The following classes will be held 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. over four Thursdays at the Wake Campus:

Project Management for Non-Project Managers (Sept. 6), Innovation and Creativity (Sept. 13), Process Improvement (Sept. 27) and Building High Performance Teams (Dec. 13).

Individuals looking to develop additional management, supervisory and leadership skills can pursue an Emerging Leaders Certificate. The following classes will be held 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. over four days at the Wake Campus:

Leadership Skills (Wednesday, Oct. 17), Motivating Yourself and Others (Thursday, Nov. 8), Increasing Productivity (Wednesday Nov. 21) and Supervisory Skills (Wednesday, Dec. 12).

Business and nonprofits use social media marketing to engage customers in different ways. The Social Media for Business Certificate provides skills to create a successful business presence on social media using Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

The following classes will be held 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. over five Fridays at the Wake Campus:

Facebook for Business (Sept. 14), Pinterest and Instagram for Business (Sept. 21), LinkedIn for Business (Sept. 28), YouTube for Business (Oct. 5) and Twitter for Business (Oct. 26). Students can earn a certificate with any combination of four classes.

Basic Mac Software Skills Certificate will cover formatting text, creating simple presentations, advertisements and spreadsheets and organizing a variety of work tasks. The following classes will be held 4-6:15 p.m. two Mondays at the Wake Campus:

Intro to iTunes, iPods, and iPads (Oct. 18), Exploring Microsoft Office for the Mac (Sept. 10). To complete the certificate, students can take Living the iLife in the spring 12:30-3 p.m. Fridays Jan. 18-March 22.

Participants who complete a certificate will also earn a Santa Barbara City College digital badge. Badges earned at the SBCC Career Skills Institute can be posted in online profiles such as LinkedIn, websites and resumes, to showcase skills to employers.

To register, visit sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or visit the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

To learn more about digital badges, visit sbcc.edu/csi or call 805-683-8282.

For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call 805-683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 

