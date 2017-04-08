SBCC Career Skills Institute Needs Your Help with Employee Skills Survey

Santa Barbara City College’s Career Skills Institute is continually developing and revising its curriculum to reflect the needs of regional employers. As part of that effort, the organization is conducting an Employee Skills Survey that will inform CSI as it designs courses, schedules and delivery models.

This is an important component in curriculum development to assure that employee needs are being addressed by the SBCC/Career Skills Institute.

Your assistance in this business community engagement is important to identifying specific skills gaps. This is a brief survey that will only take a few minutes.

Click here to begin the survey.

— Shelly Dixon is director of the Professional Development Center at Santa Barbara City College.