SBCC Career Skills Institute Offers Customer Relations Skills Courses to Local Job Seekers

This summer, the Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) School of Extending Learning is offering one of its most popular, tuition-free certificates, the Customer Relations Certificate. The certificate offers local job seekers the chance to improve workplace skills and customer service techniques through a series of three dynamic classes.

Starting on July 12, students can complete three classes to earn their certificate to gain a deeper understanding of communication skills and how they relate to quality customer service. Each class can also be taken on its own.

“These classes are a great opportunity for job seekers to learn lifelong skills that they can bring with them into the workplace,” said Jeanette Chian, Associate Director, SBCC School of Extended Learning. “Our experienced instructors and programs can help individuals find their next job. Because classes are free, there’s no reason to put it off.”

The Customer Relations Certificate enables students to develop an adaptive approach to working with different personality styles, offering strategic customer service, and problem-solving using collaborative techniques. Classes are open to anyone, and are held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, on the following dates:

July 12 Personality Styles and Difficult Relationships CRN 81250

July 18 The Art of Negotiating and Collaborating CRN 81071

July 24 Best Practices in Customer Service CRN 81249

Tuition-free registration began on July 6 and an application is required. The application can be completed online at sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or in person at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, or Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St. For more information, contact [email protected] or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute offers tuition-free courses in accounting, computer skills, customer relations, and much more, that can be taken independently or sequenced to earn specialized certificates in more than 30 areas.

Career Skills Institute certificates include digital badges that can be posted in online profiles such as LinkedIn, websites and resumes to easily showcase competitive skills to employers. Daytime, evening, and weekend classes fit any schedule.

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program is endorsed by LinkedIn® and serves job seekers, employers and employees with tuition–free certificate programs to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

About Santa Barbara City College

Founded in 1909, Santa Barbara City College currently serves approximately 15,000 students each semester who enroll in courses for transfer preparation, career education, and foundational skills. SBCC was the 2013-2015 national co-winner of the prestigious Aspen Institute Prize for Community College Excellence. The college was recognized for its quality and focus in four areas: facilitating underrepresented and minority student success, student learning outcomes, degree completion and transfer rates, and labor market success in securing good jobs after college.

Our Mission: As a public community college dedicated to the success of each student…

Santa Barbara City College provides students a diverse learning environment that inspires curiosity and discovery, promotes global responsibility and fosters opportunity for all.