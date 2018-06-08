Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:45 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Hone Craft of Customer Service at SBCC Career Skills Institute

Classes offer workplace certificates

Customer Relations Certificate offered at SBCC School of Extended Learnng.
By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | June 8, 2018 | 10:18 a.m.

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) School of Extended Learning offered one of its most popular, tuition-free certificates at the California Employment Development Department (EDD) Employment Office in Santa Barbara as part of a pilot program and in collaboration with the local One Stop (America’s Job Center, California).

For those seeking to improve workplace skills this summer, School of Extended Learning and One Stop are offering a new opportunity this month.

Local job seekers completed three classes at the EDD office to earn the Customer Relations Certificate to gain a deeper understanding of communication skills and how they relate to quality customer service.

SBCC’s Career Skills Institute is following up on the pilot program by offering Thrive and Survive in the Workplace Certificate.

“Bringing these classes directly to individuals at a familiar location, our goal is to remove barriers that could prevent our community from accessing valuable skills,” said Jeanette Chian, associate director.

“Best of all, these are the same amazing instructors and programs you’d find on our campus, and now job seekers can access this information conveniently in the same spot where they’ll find their next job,” she said.

The Thrive and Survive in the Workplace Certificate enables students to develop professional etiquette techniques and self-management strategies. The certificate is made up of classes that can also be taken on their own.

Classes are open to anyone, and are held from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the EDD, 130 E. Ortega St., Santa Barbara, on the following dates:

June 22 Championing Diversity in the Workplace CRN 21087
July 6 Secrets of a Great Employee CRN 81482
July 20 Accountability CRN 81438

Application is required and can be completed online at sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or in person at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, or Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 805-683-8282

The SBCC Career Skills Institute also offers the Customer Relations Certificate this summer at the SBCC Wake Campus.

Courses in this certificate teach students an adaptive approach to working with different personality styles, how to offer strategic customer service, and how to problem solve using a collaborative techniques.

The three classes in the certificate are offered 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the following dates:

July 12 Personality Styles and Difficult Relationships CRN 81250
July 18 The Art of Negotiating and Collaborating CRN 81071
July 24 Best Practices in Customer Service CRN 81249

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 

