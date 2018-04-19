Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:11 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

SBCC, Carpinteria School District Considering Capital Improvement Bond Measures

The initiatives, which could go to voters in November's election, would help fund campus renovations and new construction

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 1, 2014 | 9:44 p.m.

South Coast voters will probably face capital improvement bond measures in November since Santa Barbara City College and the Carpinteria Unified School District are both considering initiatives to fund campus renovations and new construction.

SBCC last passed a bond measure in 2008, Measure V, which provided $77 million in funding used to renovate the drama/music building, the Garvin Theatre, the Humanities building, the bridge between the east and west campuses, and the La Playa Stadium and track.

SBCC is also constructing a classroom building on the west campus to replace portables, since the California Coastal Commission is making the college remove all 51 portables from the campus.

“They’re very, very decrepit and they’re on environmentally sensitive terrain,” SBCC President Lori Gaskin said at joint meeting Tuesday of SBCC and Carpinteria Unified.

The commission has seen a good-faith effort by SBCC to remove the buildings — it got rid of six more over spring break — but Gaskin said the college needs a bond measure to replace the rest with real classrooms.

The SBCC Board of Trustees has been considering a bond measure for more than a year and prioritized construction projects to replace the Campus Center, Wake Center and Sports Pavilion and build a new east campus classroom building and aquatics facility.

The board wants to modernize and upgrade the administration building, occupational education building, library, marine diving technology building, physical science building, Schott Center and student services building.

Those improvements would cost about $300 million, according to district estimates.

People surveyed last year were supportive of a $310 million bond measure, Gaskin said. The board still hasn’t decided whether it will place the measure on November’s ballot.

Proposition 39 bond revenues fund facility improvements and technology upgrades, and only require 55 percent approval by voters to pass, down from the two-thirds supermajority for parcel taxes.

Carpinteria Unified hasn’t had a capital improvement bond measure since 1995, Superintendent Paul Cordeiro said. The voters approved a $17.5 million bond then, but the district’s recent facility master plan shows a lot of facilities in need of renovation, board president Andy Sheaffer said. 

The district’s board hasn’t decided on a number — probably not more than $70 million — and is doing community outreach to gauge support for a bond measure this year.

Carpinteria Unified has 63 portable classrooms on its campuses and would consider replacing them with permanent, modular classrooms, Sheaffer said. 

Board members toured schools in Los Angeles that have these buildings in place now, and they’re permanent but much cheaper than constructing a traditional classroom building, he said.

The district could have a competing bond measure from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Cordeiro noted.

“The good news in Carpinteria is that the community does rally in supporting kids and schools,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 