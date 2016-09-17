SBCC Cashes In on Jelan Hutton’s Long Throws

Soccer

Kevin Kwizera headed in a perfect throw-in from Jelan Hutton in the 19th minute on Friday, lifting SBCC to a 1-0 men’s soccer win over Glendale in the Battle of the Vaqueros.

Kwizera has scored in four of his last five games and leads the team with four goals.

It was the fifth straight win for the Vaqueros (5-1), who are ranked No. 5 in the state in Power Points. They’ve outscored their last five opponents 11-1.

Hutton, a sophomore from Santa Barbara High, is a real threat with his throw-ins from the sideline. Two games ago, he connected with Jessie Jimenez for a goal in a 2-0 win over Cypress.

“I’m trying to mimic a corner kick and throw it as far into the box as possible,” said Hutton of his throw-ins. “Obviously we have Kevin who’s really good in the air and Jessie who scored on my first throw-in a few games ago. It’s a play that we’ve worked on in practice and it was nice to get the result.

“We’ve been focusing hard on the defense, the coaches give us a great system.”

It was the 120th win for SBCC coach John Sisterson, tying him with Tim Vom Steeg for the most wins in program history. Glendale fell to 4-3.

“That was a great first goal and I thought we should have had another when they called offsides,” said Sisterson. “It was a scrappy game with a lot of fouls. We couldn’t get into a rhythm. We didn’t play our best but it was nice to keep a clean sheet and come away with a win.”

SBCC travels to Chaffey on Tuesday for a 2 p.m. game.