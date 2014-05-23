SBCC Graduates Get Their Moment to Shine at Commencement Ceremony

Friends and families pack La Playa Stadium to cheer on students receiving degrees and certificates

Students, friends and families packed La Playa Stadium on Friday night for Santa Barbara City College's commencement ceremony.

About 550 students participated in the ceremony, and SBCC planned to award 2,700 degrees and certificates for the current year.

SBCC President Lori Gaskin congratulated graduates, and the student address was given by Kristen Webb, a cancer survivor who has now earned associate’s degrees in culinary arts and communication studies.

She plans to pursue charity fundraising at Sonoma State University after graduation.

This was the second time commencement was held in La Playa Stadium instead of the Student Services Plaza, coinciding with Gaskin’s second year at SBCC.

SBCC has about 20,000 students and a large Continuing Education program with about 12,500 more students. In 2013, it was a co-winner of the Aspen Institute’s top prize for community college excellence.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .