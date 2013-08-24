SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning Opens in Grand Style at Wake Center Campus

Dance and musical performances, hands-on demonstrations and even mini-classes mark the debut of new prorgram with 500 affordable classes

Santa Barbara City College kicked off the grand opening of its Center for Lifelong Learning on Saturday afternoon amid fanfare and demonstrations of how the new facility will help the community.



Local leaders and community members gathered at the college’s Wake Campus, at 300 N. Turnpike Road, for the free open-house festivities, which included live dance and music performances, hands-on demonstrations, refreshments and prize drawings for the center’s tuition fee certificates.

Fall 2013 marks the launch of the college’s CLL as a comprehensive and vibrant program, offering community members more than 500 affordable classes.

Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, and scores of SBCC administrators and staff showed their support during a 1:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In addition to drawings for free classes, the center offered an opportunity for students of all ages to sign up for courses on the spot, meet CLL instructors, participate in mini-classes, view examples of student work and connect with other members of the community.

CLL classes start and end throughout the fall term, including evening, weekday and weekend schedules, workshops and seminars for adults, families and older adults.

Fall term registration is open now, with classes offered throughout the fall term between Sept. 9 and Dec. 14.

