SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Celebrates Día de los Muertos

The Santa Barbara City College Center for Lifelong Learning (the CLL) hosted its free, family-friendly Día de los Muertos celebration Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015 at the Schott Campus to commemorate the dead through a 4000-year-old Mesoamerican tradition.

Kids of all ages participated in craft making activities from skull decorating to paper flower making, face painting, Mayan-inspired food demonstrations and a photo-op with “La Calavera Catrina.”

The CLL's mission is to be responsive to the diverse lifelong learning needs of adult members of the Santa Barbara Community through promoting knowledge of the arts, healthy living styles and intellectual studies.

The CLL aims to be the educational, cultural and social hub for the Santa Barbara community, continuing a nearly 60-year tradition of excellence. CLL is online at www.theCLL.org, and on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

— Berlin Glavan is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.