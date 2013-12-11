SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Holding Holiday Crafts Faire on Saturday

On Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., discover great handcrafted holiday gifts for friends and family at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Holiday Crafts Faire at the Wake Campus at 300 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara.

More than 50 CLL teachers and students will be selling artwork and crafts created in CLL classes. The Holiday Crafts Faire is free and open to the public.

“This year, gift something truly one-of-a-kind, while supporting your community,” said Andy Harper, executive director of SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. “We are thrilled to welcome the public to be inspired by the crafts made by our CLL students and enjoy great music all day from teachers and students from our music classes.”

CLL e-gift cards will also be available at the Holiday Crafts Faire so you can give the gift of learning this holiday season.

The CLL information/registration office will be open during the Holiday Crafts Faire for anyone interested in enrolling in CLL winter 2014 classes, which begin Jan. 13. Classes start throughout the term.

Give the gift of learning. CLL gift cards available now. CLL e-gift cards for classes are a unique gift for the holidays and any occasion. Purchase online or at the SBCC Schott or SBCC Wake Campus Information/Registration office. Click here for more information.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.