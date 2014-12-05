Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:35 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Earns Two Awards from Learning Resources Network

By Flannery Hill for the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning | December 5, 2014 | 11:12 a.m.

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning has received two major awards from Learning Resources Network (LERN), an international professional organization.

LERN is the world’s largest association in continuing education and lifelong learning. LERN named the CLL the top winner for its marketing practices among lifelong learning and continuing education providers.

“Thanks to our dedicated staff and teachers, the CLL received both an Excellence in Marketing award for our ‘Look & Learn’ video series, and also an Excellence in Brochure Design award for the new look of our printed class schedules,” said Andy Harper, CLL executive director. “The CLL was chosen for these honors from among 140 competing lifelong learning and continuing educations providers worldwide.”

More than 75 percent of the teachers at the CLL have created the promotional and profile “Look & Learn” videos, leading the way in content marketing for lifelong learning programs.

“The execution of this strategic content marketing plan has helped the program grow its marketing presence and increase enrollments,” said Julie Coates, vice president of LERN Core Services. “Other programs could really benefit from such practices.”

The CLL’s content marketing efforts have helped boost enrollments and students are choosing classes based on the video marketing.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

 

