SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning Hosting Open House

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | August 14, 2013 | 9:51 a.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s newest program, the Center for Lifelong Learning, invites the community to get into the “back to learning mindset” by attending a free open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike in Santa Barbara. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Thanks to a generous donor, CLL will be giving away as door prizes a dozen gift certificates worth up to $100 each that can be used toward CLL class fees this fall term. Winners must be present to win. There will be two drawings — the first at 1.30 p.m. and the second at 3.15 p.m.

Guests can learn more about the wide range of classes that will be offered by the CLL this fall, meet instructors and sign up for classes on the spot. In addition, the entire family can enjoy live performances, hands-on demonstrations and other fun-filled activities.

Refreshments will include free ice cream, popcorn and coffee, and reasonably priced food for purchase from Nimita’s Indian Cuisine and Erna’s Corner.

“Santa Barbara is a diverse community of active learners,” said Andy Harper, CLL executive director. “The CLL will continue SBCC’s long tradition of exciting noncredit offerings, and I invite everyone to turn out on Aug. 24 to see what it’s all about. It will be both an informative and fun-filled afternoon. And if you are one of the first 300 to arrive, you will get not only opportunity to win a free class but also a free ice cream!”

SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning offers a comprehensive and vibrant program of very affordable classes, workshops, lectures and seminars for adults of all ages.

With more than 500 classes and weekday, evening and weekend options, professionals, young parents, college students and retired citizens can all enjoy these classes together.

Classes will be offered in a wide range of areas including, for example, arts and crafts, computers, cooking, current events, do-it-yourself, film, fitness, genealogy, health, home and garden, languages, literature, parent education, performing arts, personal finance, psychology and spirituality, science and nature, and writing.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.

