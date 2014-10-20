Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Launches ‘Look & Learn’ How-To Videos Online

By Flannery Hill for the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning | October 20, 2014 | 5:13 p.m.

This fall, the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning introduces Look & Learn videos, a growing collection of free, short (one to two minutes) online videos of useful how-tos and tips from CLL teachers, all professional experts in their fields.

Videos are available from the CLL website and on the CLL YouTube Channel.

“We are pleased to invite the community to start learning something new right away,” said Andy Harper, executive director of the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. “With the new ‘Look & Learn’ video clips, curious students can take a minute anytime to learn something useful or fun, and get a glimpse into all the CLL has to offer lifelong learners of every age — there’s something to suit  everyone’s schedule.”

“Look & Learn” already includes 56 one- to three-minute videos where the community can learn a new skill, learn more about CLL teachers, watch selected recorded lectures — and even hear what other students have to say about programs and classes.

Got a minute? Click here to see CLL "Look & Learn" videos for a mini-lesson on a wide range of subjects, such as:

» "Stress Break Techniques" — CLL fitness instructor Lisa Trivell gives a series of simple exercises you can do right in your chair.

» "Knife Skills" — Learn from culinary expert, Suzanne Landry Lemagie how to chop those veggies like a chef, safely and correctly.

» Make sense of modern art in "What to Do When You Go to an Art Gallery?" where CLL art instructor Dr. Ursula Ginder shares tips on how to enjoy works in a gallery.

» Learn to listen in "Four Simple Rules of Good Communication," with CLL psychology and spirituality instructor Jude Bijou, MFT.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

