Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:22 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Offering Nearly 295 Spring Classes, Workshops for Adults

By Berlin Galvan for the Center for Lifelong Learning | March 30, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

Santa Barbara City College Center for Lifelong Learning welcomes the community to find their passion this spring with more than 295 classes and workshops, including more than 45 new classes.

Classes are designed for adult learners of any age to discover new interests, pursue an exciting hobby or make new friends. With spring in the air, students can get cooking in “Tacos From the Inside Out,” start spring cleaning in “De-Clutter and Sell Your Treasures on the Internet” or maybe even find love in “Online Dating: Safe, Secure and Successful.”

“Spring as a time of renewal is the perfect season to reinvent and rejuvenate yourself,” said Andy Harper, executive director of SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. “At the CLL, we invite both budding and blossoming lifelong learners to trying something new.”

The CLL’s classroom setting is the perfect opportunity for students to interact with expert teachers in-person. According to a new study conducted in fall of 2015 by the Pew Research Center, learning face-to-face in a physical classroom is still the preferred choice for adults.

This spring the CLL is also offering several special classes and workshops of special interest to Santa Barbara’s unique nonprofit and philanthropic community, including the Nonviolent Communication (NVC) Conference (April 8-10) and the Nonprofit Skills program.

Class schedules are available at newsstands throughout the area, both CLL campuses and online at www.theCLL.org. Evening, weekday and Saturday classes and workshops start every week throughout the term, which runs April 4 through June 11. 

New 2016 spring term highlights include the following:

» April 8-10: During the ninth annual Nonviolent Communication Conference, enhance your relationships with an inspiring conference to foster connection in your life. This conference features internationally acclaimed instructors and presenters that will give you the skills to deepen connections with friends, family and co-workers through listening without judgment and speaking from the heart.

» April 30: The CLL introduces Grant Writing Made Easy as part of the Non-Profit Skills series. Members of the Santa Barbara community can develop their nonprofit fundraising skills to research funding opportunities, draft a compelling need statement and develop a realistic budget.

» April 18:  Discover the importance of physical activity in aging and longevity with Dr. Walter Bortz’s 99-step plan for keeping active physically, mentally and spiritually during a Mind & Supermind series talk titled, “Dare to Be 100 — The Plasticity of Human Aging.”

» June 11-12: Calling all emerging writers! Hone your writing skills and discover new ways to develop your novel, articles and essays, fiction, non-fiction, poetry and more at the CLL’s Writer’s Workshop. Enjoy keynote addresses and discussion groups that feature prominent professionals from the world of publishing with this multi-session workshop.

Register for classes and workshops online at www.theCLL.org, or in person at the Wake and Schott campuses.

Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Center for Lifelong Learning.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 