SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Offers Paleo Lifestyle and Cooking Classes

The Paleo diet and exercise lifestyle is the major movement for those seeking a simpler path to health and wellness in today’s complex landscape of lifestyle options. The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning invites the community to discover this new healthy, sustainable and satisfying lifestyle.

This spring, the CLL is offering three brand-new classes to guide students to incorporate elements of Paleo lifestyle into their daily lives.

“CLL classes are well known for enriching the lives of our students,” said Andy Harper, executive director of the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. “We are dedicated to serving the community with opportunities to connect with experts and discover the CLL’s wide range of favorite and leading edge health, fitness, and lifestyle classes.”

Upcoming spring Paleo classes include:

» May 2, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — "Your Primal Body: The Paleo Way to Living Lean, Fit and Healthy at Any Age" with acclaimed local fitness expert Mikki Reilly. Prepare to change forever how you think about fitness and nutrition. Learn how to eat an anti-inflammatory primal diet, kick up your metabolism to burn fat, restore pain-free movement and begin a complete transformation to fitness and health. Tuition $10. Register by clicking here.

» May 15 and May 22, 6 to 9 p.m. — "Paleo Cooking for Everyone" with Suzanne Landry Lemagie. This special two-part series emphasizes fresh foods that are nutrient dense, with lots of naturally-occurring vitamins and minerals and avoids foods that are processed and less nutritional. For students who want to lose weight, reduce inflammatory disease risks, increase energy and muscle, the Paleo diet may be a great solution. Students will prepare delicious dishes that fit the Paleo dietary plan including dessert! Tuition: $73. Register by clicking here.

» May 21, May 28 and June 4, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — "Making Sense of the Paleo Lifestyle" with Mikki Reilly. These three-part class series offers students an opportunity to get up and try out the classic primal movement and exercise patterns that are used to transform the body to a pain-free, radiant condition. Following this diet and exercise strategy allows students to turn back the clock. Tuition: $30. Register by clicking here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.