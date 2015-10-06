Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:54 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning to Explore Emotional Intelligence in “Mind & Supermind” Lecture

By Flannery Hill for the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning | October 6, 2015 | 12:15 p.m.

Dr. Peter L. Nelson

On Oct. 12, 2015, SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning welcomes social science researcher and author, Dr. Peter L. Nelson, to deliver the Mind & Supermind lecture "Beyond Emotional Intelligence: The Non-Ordinary Attention of Seers." 

In his lecture, Dr. Nelson will discuss the world of modern seers and what it really takes to be “emotionally intelligent.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Peter L. Nelson to our popular, long-running Mind & Supermind series” said Andy Harper, SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning executive director. “We look forward to bring the community together with this top mind and explore and question the nature of human psychology and consciousness.”

Dr. Nelson’s research explores how the non-ordinary attention deployed by seers to perceive a person’s field allows them to directly know someone’s psycho-emotional state and the forces that shape it.

Dr. Nelson posits that real emotional intelligence comes not merely from being a “smooth operator,” but from having a deeply felt understanding of what goes on beneath the surface in people.

Find out how Dr. Nelson has reconciled the two sides of his consciousness: science and seeing.

Dr. Nelson has had a varied career beginning in neurophysiology and psychophysiology, exploring nerve impulses and the human brain in relation to perception and consciousness and later conducting research into how people form their pictures of reality.

He has been widely published in academic journals and has taught psychology at universities in the United States and Australia.

He has also practiced as a psychologist and life coach and conducted social science research for corporations and NGOs.  

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

 
