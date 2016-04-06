SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning to Host Ninth Annual Nonviolent Communication Conference

Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Lifelong Learning is offering a workshop of special interest to Santa Barbara’s unique nonprofit and philanthropic community April 8-10, 2016: the Ninth Annual Nonviolent Communication (NVC) Conference at Wake Campus Auditorium, 300 N. Turnpike Rd.

This inspiring conference will feature internationally acclaimed instructors and presenters that will give community members the tools to deepen connections with friends, family and co-workers through listening without judgment and speaking from the heart. The conference is bilingual and workshops are open to English and Spanish speakers.

“The CLL strives to provide our entire community with lifelong learning experiences that enrich our lives and strengthen our relationships at every level,” said Andy Harper, executive director of the CLL. “Nonprofits are such a vital part of the fabric of our community. We are thrilled to partner with the Center for Nonviolent Communication to offer this conference to empower and inspire groups and individuals alike.”

Through the conference, moderator and CLL teacher Rodger Sorrow hopes to empower individuals to increase their understanding of conflict resolution. Community members will receive guidance through a variety of workshops on methods to increase productivity and collaboration in the workplace, share power in relationships, rewire the brain with neurobiology, dissolve enemy images and practice respectful parenting.

“Nonviolent Communication teaches a process to understand what was going on inside and express it without criticizing, blaming or making others wrong,” said Sorrow. “This process is powerful and can help individuals, couples, groups and organizations find better connections and the win-win in any situation.”

Workshops include “Self-Empathy: Get Past Your Emotional Triggers to Live in Greater Choice and Peace,” “Empathic Listening: Navigating from Conflict to Connection,” “Restorative Discipline At Home and in the Classroom” and many more.

Through its emphasis on deep listening — to others as well as ourselves — the NVC Conference will provide practical tools to foster connection, authenticity, compassion and solutions that work for everyone, whether in the workplace or at home.

For more information or to register, visit www.theCLL.org.

The NVC Conference is one of more than 295 evening, weekday and Saturday classes offered at the CLL this spring term, which runs April 4 through June 11. Register for classes and workshops online at www.theCLL.org or in person at the Wake and Schott campuses.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Center for Lifelong Learning.