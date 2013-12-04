‘New Year’s Resolutions’? There’s a Class for That at SBCC’s Center for Lifelong Learning

This winter, the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning is ready to help the community achieve their new year’s resolutions, with 360 classes and workshops for every schedule and lifestyle.

Winter registration opens Monday, with class schedules available for preview this week at both CLL campuses, at newsstands throughout the area and online by clicking here. CLL offers evening, weekday and Saturday classes and workshops in more than 25 different interest areas for the body, mind and spirit. Winter classes start and end throughout the term, between January 13 and March 22.

“With the new year just ahead, we’re excited to offer hundreds of ways for our community members to discover their potentials,” said Andy Harper, executive director of the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. “Now is the time to reclaim some ‘you time’ and get ready to re-energize your year ahead. Come try the something new you’ve been dreaming of, or get back into a favorite art, craft, language, fitness or intellectual pursuit you’ve been keeping on hold.”

The CLL’s fall term, the first official term under the restructure, attracted more than 4,500 community members of all ages, including more than 900 new students.

SBCC CLL welcomes tax-deductible donations through the SBCC Foundation to support programs and to provide tuition assistance for students in need. Click here for more information.

2014 Winter Term Highlights

» More than 360 classes are offered in five major categories (in more than 25 sub-categories): arts, crafts, performance; body, mind, spirit; business, finance, work; events, film, language; and home, nature and technical.

» 40-plus brand-new classes for winter include: Harmonica Blues, Getting Started; Mixed Media Jewelry; Stand-up Comedy 101; Bicycling for Health & Happiness; The Power of Myth: From Ancient Egypt to the Iroquois; Yoga Flow; Beginning Screenwriting; Investing and Financial Planning for Women; Beautiful Brunches at the Very Last Minute; Flavors of France: From Paris to Provence; Need to Know About Home Repair and Maintenance; Tasty Dishes with Trader Joe’s® Ingredients; Website 101 with WordPress

» Flexible schedule options: Classes are offered evenings, weekdays and Saturdays, and include one-meeting workshops, two- to five-session offerings, and longer classes up to nine weeks; classes start and end throughout the winter term, Jan. 13 to March 22.

• “CLL Presents,” the lecture and special event series focusing on today’s vital issues, with dynamic guest speakers. Winter highlights include: Water Harvesting Workshop; The Middle East: What’s Happened Since the ‘Arab Spring’? (with 2013 California Professor of the Year, SBCC’s Dr. Manoutchehr Eskandari-Qajar); Talk About Santa Barbara Treasures; and Mind and Supermind — “The Melting Polar Ice: Remembering our Broken Bonds with Nature.”

» Free CEUs (Continuing Education Units): There will be no additional charge for CEUs for eligible health care and mental health care professionals.

» Winter class schedules are available at the SBCC Wake and Schott Campuses, at newsstands throughout South Santa Barbara County and in the Santa Ynez Valley, and online by clicking here.

Important Dates

» Dec. 9-12: “Staggered” registration schedule

» Dec. 14: CLL Holiday Crafts Faire at SBCC Wake Campus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

» Jan. 13: First possible day for winter classes

» March 22: Last day of winter term

Give the gift of learning. CLL gift cards are available now! CLL e-gift cards for classes are a unique gift for the holidays and any occasion. Purchase online or at the SBCC Schott or SBCC Wake Campus Information/Registration office. Click here for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.