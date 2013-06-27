Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:09 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Trustees Approve Move to Tobacco-Free, Smoke-Free Campus

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | June 27, 2013 | 6:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees voted Thursday to change Santa Barbara City College to a tobacco-free, smoke-free campus.

For the past nine years, SBCC has been a nonsmoking campus with designated smoking areas. The change in designation is effective Aug. 5, which is three weeks prior to the beginning of fall semester on Aug. 26.

The recommendation to move to tobacco-free was made to the Board of Trustees earlier in June after extensive discussion and debate among campus constituents, including the College Planning Council composed of faculty, administrators, staff and students.

The recommendation cited the following reasons for the proposed change:

» to maintain a workplace that is conducive to the health and safety of students and employees

» to eliminate the health hazards presented by second-hand smoke

» to curtail discarded cigarette butts resulting in trash on campus and beach and ocean pollution

The new tobacco-free, smoke-free policy will apply throughout SBCC’s main campus on Cliff Drive and the Schott Center and Wake Center and also includes campus venues at which visitors and the general community attend public events.

“As an academic institution, we have a responsibility to foster practices that address the education of the ‘whole’ student,” SBCC President Lori Gaskin said. “Maintaining one’s health, fitness and well-being are an important part of being a student, and becoming a completely nonsmoking campus communicates this message with great clarity and commitment.

“Further, I believe that we assume a role as an institution with an eye toward the public good. Indeed, that’s what public education really is all about. That smoking impacts some who choose not to smoke (through secondary impacts) certainly has bearing on the public good.”

SBCC will continue to make smoking cessation programs available to students, faculty and staff through Student Health Services and Human Resources.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 