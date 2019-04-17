SBCC Chapter of Young America’s Foundation Schedules Lecture Series

After a fair amount of success in pre-public funding, the SBCC Chapter of the Young America's Foundation has officially been chartered by the SBCC Associated Student Government, the last integral step in the foundation of the overarching club.

Because of this, the chapter has decided to announce its plan for the remainder of spring semester, as well as the plan moving into the fall of 2019.

The club is now hosting official meetings at SBCC in the room IDC 206. SBCC YAF has one main three-part lecture series planned for the fall of 2019, and will add in individual lectures throughout the year. The planned speeches and prospective speakers are as follows:

» Part 1: The mismanagement of education throughout the state of California

Possible speaker: Vicki Alger, author of Failure: The Federal Miseducation of America's Children

» Part 2: The fall in religiosity throughout the U.S.

Possible speaker: Andrew Klavan

» Part 3: Free market economics and the benefits there-in

Possible speaker: TBD

The Young America's Foundation is a conservative youth organization, founded in 1969, whose mission is to ensure that increasing numbers of young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise and traditional values.

— Cage Englander represents the SBCC Chapter of the Young America's Foundation.