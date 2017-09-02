Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:36 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Claims Third Straight Desert Classic Title

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 2, 2017 | 10:07 p.m.

Vanessa Watkins carded a 1-over 73 on Saturday and Elly Carlson and Stephanie Farouze added 75s as SBCC captured its third straight Desert Classic women’s golf title at Tahquitz Creek Resort in Palm Springs.

Watkins shaved eight strokes off her first-round score (81-73) and tied for sixth in the 11-team tourney at 154. Carlson (81-75--156) improved by six shots and Farouze (83-75--158) was eight better.

The Vaqueros (17-1) won the team title with a 316 on the par-72 Resort Course, which is 640 yards shorter than the par-74 Legend Course they played on Friday in 110-degree heat. SBCC finished at 643, three better than Desert and 10 ahead of third-place Saddleback.

“We played pretty well but we still have a long way to go,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “We need to play more consistent as a team.”

The Vaqueros will host WSC No. 2 on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Desert Classic

At Tahquitz Creek, Palm Springs

1st round at par-74 Legend Course

2nd round at par-72 Resort Course

 Team -- 1, SBCC 327-316--643. 2, Desert 332-314--646. 3, Saddleback 329-324--653. 4, Cuyamaca 337-317--654. 5, Modesto 338-326--664. 6, Irvine Valley 344-336—680. 7, Bakersfield 365-355--720. 8, Citrus 368-361--729. 9, Mt. San Jacinto 376-351--733. 10, Palomar 381-380--761. 11, Mt. SAC 391, no score.

 Medalist -- 1, Brittney Do, Saddleback, 73-70--143. 2 (tie), Kylie Sok, Irvine Valley, 75-74--149; Lichi Lu, Desert, 78-71--149. 4, Hannah Lovering, Reedley, 75-76--151.

 SBCC scores -- 6 (tie), Vanessa Watkins 81-73--154. 8 (tie), Elly Carlson 81-75--156. Stephanie Farouze 83-75--158, Lauren Calvin 82-93--175, Jessica Safford 87-91--178, Elle Gaston 98-98--196. Competing as individuals: Kayla Karst 93-86--179, Juliet Parsons 109-97--206.

 SBCC record -- 17-1.

