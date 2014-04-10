Health, Lifestyle Events Focus of SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning’s ‘Major Issues’ Series

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning is in its first full season of CLL Presents Major Issues, a lecture and special event series, inviting the community to engage with dynamic experts around today’s vital issues.

CLL Presents includes the highly popular "Mind & Supermind" and "Self-Esteem: Seek It and Keep It" events and a roster of new topics affecting our community and society.

“This term we invite the community to come celebrate the 35th anniversary of our popular Mind & Supermind series,” said Andy Harper, executive director of the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. “As our community of students continues to grow, this anniversary symbolizes the longstanding commitment continuing education has to cultivating ourselves and fellow Santa Barbarans.”

This term, CLL Presents Major Issues includes new health and lifestyle events: Your Primal Body: The Paleo Way to Living Lean, Fit, and Healthy at any Age and Candlelight Yoga.

Upcoming Spring 2014 CLL Presents Events

April 11: Self-Esteem: Seek It and Keep It

Patty DeDominic, entrepreneur and philanthropist will present "Self-Esteem in the Entrepreneurs World: How I Found It!"

DeDominic is president and CEO of DeDominic & Associates and provides coaching and advising for high achieving organizations and professionals. She founded and headed several for-profit and nonprofit organizations that focus on career enhancement and is the former chair of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and founder of Santa Barbara Women’s Festivals. The lecture format of series will allow an opportunity for questions and answers. Students will leave feeling motivated and inspired! This event is presented in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Council for Self-Esteem. Tuition/fees partially covered through private donations. Click here to register.

April 25: Special 35th Anniversary Event

Mind & Supermind with special guest lecturer Veronica Goodchild, Ph.D. This year, the CLL celebrates the 35th anniversary year of Mind and Supermind.

In 2013, Goodchild made a pilgrimage to Camino de Santiago in France. In this lecture, she will share images of landscapes and sacred sites that represent her inner journey in the outer world. Focusing on Jung’s studies on synchronicity, Veronica Goodchild will show how contemplative journeys reawaken us to the living spirit of nature and our broader connection to the cosmos. Tuition for Mind & Supermind is $5. Click here to register.

May 2: Your Primal Body: The Paleo Way to Living Lean, Fit and Healthy at Any Age

Santa Barbara’s own author, personal trainer and professional consultant Mikki Reilly will guide students through the specifics of the growing trend of Paleo diet and exercise. Students will learn how to transform their body with a Paleo lifestyle, including how to eating an anti-inflammatory primal diet, how to kick up metabolism to burn fat, and how to restore pain-free movement and begin a complete transformation to fitness and health. Tuition for Your Primal Body is $10. Click here to register.

May 16: Santa Barbara Treasures-Trees and Views

Santa Barbara has a variety of ordinances that protect both trees and views because they are important to us, but are these regulations effective?

This series presents a lively panel discussion on what happens when local tree and view protection policies conflict? Hear local experts weigh in on issues impacting Santa Barbara’s trees and views. Note: In collaboration with: Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. Tuition for Santa Barbara Treasures is $20. Click here to register.

June 6: Candlelight Yoga

This relaxing yet empowering yoga class promotes both inner- and physical strength as students are led through restorative movements and breathing work. Students will develop increased proficiency in yoga poses, and leave class feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. This course is appropriate for all levels including those new to yoga to experienced students. Tuition for Candlelight Yoga $20. Click here to register.

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning mission is to be responsive to the diverse lifelong learning needs of adult members of the Santa Barbara Community. CLL aims to be the educational, cultural and social hub for the Santa Barbara community, continuing a nearly 60-year tradition of excellence. CLL is online by clicking here, and on Facebook, Twitter (@sbccCLL) and YouTube.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.