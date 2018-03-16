SBCC Coasts Past Antelope Valley in Straight Sets Win

College Volleyball

Santa Barbara City College men's volleyball played it tight on Saturday, gutting out a straight-sets victory against Antelope Valley at home on Friday.

A 25-15 first set loss set the Vaqueros back and the team gave away the next two, 25-21 and 25-19.

Blake Lockhard and Haward Gomes each had nine kills in a low-error contest for both sides. Setter Adam Simonetti contributed 27 assists to the effort. Gomes picked up two blocks, as did Scott Sanborn.

"We went out and played steady volleyball by limiting our errors," Vaqueros coach Jon Newton said after the game.

"Again it was another full team effort to win this match with everyone getting into the game. It's nice to have a group of guys where we can put an entire new line up in and not skip a beat."

