Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:10 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

SBCC Comeback Falls Short at Cerritos

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 23, 2017 | 8:01 p.m.

SBCC rallied from a six-run deficit at Cerritos, pulled to within a run in the fifth before falling 9-8 in a nonconference baseball game at Kincaid Field.

Blake Ogburn went 2-4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs for the Vaqueros (4-6), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Ramon Bramasco was 2-5 with three RBIs for the Falcons (5-8).

After opening the year with a 3-2 home win over Cerritos, the Vaqueros are playing nine of 10 on the road.
 Cerritos scored six in the second inning on an error, three straight singles off starter Connor Brewster, a wild pitch and a two-run single by Bramasco.

Trailing 7-1 in the fifth, the Vaqueros put up a five-spot to pull within one at 7-6. Michael Montpas opened with a bunt single and Joseph Hamilton (2-4, 1 RBI) was hit by a pitch. Montpas stole second and third and Hamilton stole second. After a strikeout, Jake Holton had an RBI single through the right side and Hamilton scored on an error.

Tyler Rosen singled and John Jensen was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Ogburn delivered a two-run single and Zack Stockton followed with an RBI single off new reliever Carlos Valle to make it 7-6.

Cerritos scored two more in the fifth to stretch the lead to 9-6. Ogburn hit his second homer of the year – a two-run shot with one out in the ninth – to pull the Vaqueros within one. Micah Hee came on in relief and got two Vaquero pinch hitters on a flyout and a strikeout.

SBCC is playing four games in five days this week. The Vaqueros travel to El Camino on Friday then host East L.A. on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 