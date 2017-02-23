SBCC Comeback Falls Short at Cerritos

Baseball

SBCC rallied from a six-run deficit at Cerritos, pulled to within a run in the fifth before falling 9-8 in a nonconference baseball game at Kincaid Field.

Blake Ogburn went 2-4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs for the Vaqueros (4-6), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Ramon Bramasco was 2-5 with three RBIs for the Falcons (5-8).

After opening the year with a 3-2 home win over Cerritos, the Vaqueros are playing nine of 10 on the road.

Cerritos scored six in the second inning on an error, three straight singles off starter Connor Brewster, a wild pitch and a two-run single by Bramasco.

Trailing 7-1 in the fifth, the Vaqueros put up a five-spot to pull within one at 7-6. Michael Montpas opened with a bunt single and Joseph Hamilton (2-4, 1 RBI) was hit by a pitch. Montpas stole second and third and Hamilton stole second. After a strikeout, Jake Holton had an RBI single through the right side and Hamilton scored on an error.

Tyler Rosen singled and John Jensen was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Ogburn delivered a two-run single and Zack Stockton followed with an RBI single off new reliever Carlos Valle to make it 7-6.

Cerritos scored two more in the fifth to stretch the lead to 9-6. Ogburn hit his second homer of the year – a two-run shot with one out in the ninth – to pull the Vaqueros within one. Micah Hee came on in relief and got two Vaquero pinch hitters on a flyout and a strikeout.

SBCC is playing four games in five days this week. The Vaqueros travel to El Camino on Friday then host East L.A. on Saturday at 1 p.m.