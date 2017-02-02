Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:34 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

SBCC Comeback Stymied by Saddleback Reliever

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 2, 2017 | 8:12 p.m.

Third baseman Spencer Heinsius went 3-3 with three RBIs on Thursday night, sparking Saddleback to a 5-3 baseball win over SBCC at Doug Fritz Field in Mission Viejo.

The Gauchos, ranked No. 2 in Southern Cal, improved to 4-0 while the 17th-ranked Vaqueros fell to 1-1.

Sophomore left-hander Chase Lyford was sharp on the mound, holding the Vaqueros hitless through the first five innings. Leadoff hitter Joseph Hamilton got the first hit for Santa Barbara with a one-out single to center in the sixth. Lyford held the Vaqueros to one run on one hit in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Gauchos took a 2-0 lead in the second on a two-run, two-out double by Heinsius. The Vaqueros scored a run in the fourth when Joseph Hamilton walked, stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on Jake Holton’s sacrifice fly.

Saddleback made it 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Heinsius and added two more in the fifth for a 5-1 advantage. Tyler Clark had an RBI triple and scored on a passed ball.

Connor Brewster went five innings in his Vaquero debut, allowing five runs on seven hits.

The Vaqueros added a pair of runs in the seventh. Andrew Schatz doubled in Holton, then Griffin Hennessey was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. The Gauchos brought in Michael Carr to pitch and he walked Hamilton, forcing in a run and making it 5-3.

Pinch-hitter Mitchell Sancier grounded to the pitcher to force Schatz out at home, then Blake Ogburn flied out to right to end the threat.

The Vaqueros continue their three-game series at Saddleback on Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at noon.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 