SBCC Comes Out Swinging in Baseball Opener, Wins 10-8

Baseball

Nick Trifiletti and Shane Hersh collected three hits and drove in a combined five runs to power the SBCC baseball team to a 10-8 victory over Napa Valley in the season opener on Friday at Pershing Park.

Trifiletti went 3 for 5 with three RBI and blasted a two-run homer during a four-run third inning. Hersh reached base four times as he went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a walk.

Lead-off hitter Reinhard Lautz had two hits and drove in three runs.

The Vaqueros erupted for three runs in the second inning and four in the third to support starting pitcher Brett Vansant. He struck out five, walked three and didn't allow a hit in four innings of work.

George Yeager, the second of seven pitchers used by coach Jeff Walker, pitched the fifth and sixth innings and earned the win. He allowed no runs, one hit and struck out three.

The Vaqueros were leading 10-1 after the seventh inning. Napa Valley erupted for seven runs off two SBCC pitchers in the eighth before Dylan Porter got the final out.

David Appleby threw the ninth inning and picked up the save.

