Baseball

SBCC Comes Out Swinging in Baseball Opener, Wins 10-8

Nick Trifilett races home to score a run in the third inning during SBCC’s season opener against Napa. Trifiletti went 3 for 5 and hit a two-run homer. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 27, 2018 | 12:35 a.m.

Nick Trifiletti and Shane Hersh collected three hits and drove in a combined five runs to power the SBCC baseball team to a 10-8 victory over Napa Valley in the season opener on Friday at Pershing Park.

Trifiletti went 3 for 5 with three RBI and blasted a two-run homer during a four-run third inning. Hersh reached base four times as he went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a walk.

Lead-off hitter Reinhard Lautz had two hits and drove in three runs.

The Vaqueros erupted for three runs in the second inning and four in the third to support starting pitcher Brett Vansant. He struck out five, walked three and didn't allow a hit in four innings of work.

George Yeager, the second of seven pitchers used by coach Jeff Walker,  pitched the fifth and sixth innings and earned the win. He allowed no runs, one hit and struck out three.

The Vaqueros were leading 10-1 after the seventh inning. Napa Valley erupted for seven runs off two SBCC pitchers in the eighth before Dylan Porter got the final out.

David Appleby threw the ninth inning and picked up the save.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Brett Vansant started for SBCC and pitched four shutout innings, striking out five. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
