Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 4:05 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

SBCC Comes Through in 4th Set, Beats Moorpark to Earn Playoff Spot

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 13, 2018 | 10:59 p.m.

Kyle Skinner pounded 19 kills and Haward Gomes had 10 kills and 14 digs on Friday night at the Sports Pavilion as SBCC downed Moorpark 3-1 to earn a spot in the CCCAA men’s volleyball playoffs. The scores were 27-29, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23.

The No. 7 Vaqueros (12-5) finished second in the WSC North with a 4-2 record. They’ll be making their first postseason appearance since 2011 after going 5-1 at home. The ninth-ranked Raiders finish 8-9 and 2-4.

“We pooled our energy together and really played as a team,” said the 6-4 Skinner, a former Santa Barbara High star who hit .326 and had six digs and four blocks. “Everyone on the court was focused on what we needed to do to win.”

Skinner was one of five Vaqueros honored on Sophomore Night, along with Gomes, Adam Simonetti, Misaki Cramer and Cameron Fry.

Fry added eight kills and six blocks while 6-6 freshman Blake Lockhart had six kills and 14 digs. Simonetti racked up 43 assists and 15 digs. Cramer added 10 digs and three aces.

The Vaqueros’ 61 digs were their second-highest total of the season. Skinner missed his season high in kills by one.

The Vaqueros enjoyed big leads of 12-5 and 21-14 in the second set and built a 16-9 advantage in Set 3 after three straight kills by Skinner, Scott Sanborn and Simonetti.

Moorpark led 8-4, 12-7 and 18-13 in the fourth set. Then the Vaqueros went on a 10-2 run, ignited by a Gomes’ crosscourt kill and a slam in the middle by Fry. Skinner gave the home team a 23-20 advantage with a kill off the block and a solo block.

The Raiders cut it to 24-23 on a kill by Sean Fitzpatrick but Skinner responded with a kill off the block on match point.

“Kyle jumps very, very high but I think that was the highest I’ve seen him jump this year,” said second-year coach Jon Newton. “He took it to another level and got everyone else excited.”

There were 14 ties in the first set and SBCC fought off four set points. The Vaqueros had their own set point at 27-26 but Brad Freyder putaway a kill for the Raiders. Moorpark won it 29-27 on  two straight kills from the 10-foot line by Freyder.

“It all came down to the last game and either we or Moorpark were going to the playoffs,” Newton noted. “I expected a first set like that, both teams came out and battled. Then, we got the jitters out of our system after having Sophomore Night and playing the last home game of the season.

 “It was a full team effort. This was our highest-pressure match of the year. We just needed to play good volleyball and we did.”

The eight-team state playoffs begin on Friday, April 20. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 