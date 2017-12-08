SBCC Communication Student Abigail Perry Awarded National Honor

Abigail Perry, a student in the Department of Communication at Santa Barbara City College, has been selected as the Sigma Chi Eta National Student of the Year 2017 by the National Communication Association.

In addition to accepting the award at the 103rd annual NCA Convention in Dallas, Texas, during November, Perry represented SBCC on a panel about service learning, and was elected to the National Student Advisory Board for the Sigma Chi Eta Communication Honor Society.

Every year, Sigma Chi Eta inducts and rewards outstanding communication students while exploring options for community college students to transfer to four-year colleges or universities or enter the workforce.

“We are so very proud of Abby,” said communication professor Sarah Hock, faculty adviser for the Alpha Beta Chapter of the Sigma Chi Eta Honor Society. “It was a tremendous opportunity for her to network nationally with other student leaders.”

The honor is well-deserved. Last year, Perry was chosen the Outstanding Student in Communication at SBCC, and this year she serves as the chapter president of Sigma Chi. In addition, she acts as a tutor for two classes, Communication Theory and Communication Research Methods. Her long-term goal is to go to graduate school and eventually become a professor of communication.

Perry admits that she did not have clearly set goals before starting at SBCC. That changed when she signed up for her first communication class.

“It really challenged me,” she said, “and I loved it. I know what my passion is now.”

Involvement in NCA, which serves scholars, teachers and practitioners by supporting their professional interests in research and teaching, will reinforce that passion. Its stated mission is “to promote the widespread appreciation of the importance of communication in public and private life, the application of competent communication to improve the quality of human life and relationships, and the use of knowledge about communication to solve human problems.”

Perry paraphrased it simply when describing the panel she sat on in Dallas: “We want to apply what we’ve learned to make the world a better place.”

— Luz Reyes-Martin is executive director of public affairs and communications for SBCC.