Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:56 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Communication Student Abigail Perry Awarded National Honor

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | December 8, 2017 | 11:14 a.m.

Abigail Perry, a student in the Department of Communication at Santa Barbara City College, has been selected as the Sigma Chi Eta National Student of the Year 2017 by the National Communication Association.

SBCC student Abigail Perry with her Sigma Chi Eta National Student of the Year award.
SBCC student Abigail Perry with her Sigma Chi Eta National Student of the Year award. (SBCC photo)

In addition to accepting the award at the 103rd annual NCA Convention in Dallas, Texas, during November, Perry represented SBCC on a panel about service learning, and was elected to the National Student Advisory Board for the Sigma Chi Eta Communication Honor Society.

Every year, Sigma Chi Eta inducts and rewards outstanding communication students while exploring options for community college students to transfer to four-year colleges or universities or enter the workforce.

“We are so very proud of Abby,” said communication professor Sarah Hock, faculty adviser for the Alpha Beta Chapter of the Sigma Chi Eta Honor Society. “It was a tremendous opportunity for her to network nationally with other student leaders.”

The honor is well-deserved. Last year, Perry was chosen the Outstanding Student in Communication at SBCC, and this year she serves as the chapter president of Sigma Chi. In addition, she acts as a tutor for two classes, Communication Theory and Communication Research Methods. Her long-term goal is to go to graduate school and eventually become a professor of communication.

Perry admits that she did not have clearly set goals before starting at SBCC. That changed when she signed up for her first communication class.

“It really challenged me,” she said, “and I loved it. I know what my passion is now.”

Involvement in NCA, which serves scholars, teachers and practitioners by supporting their professional interests in research and teaching, will reinforce that passion. Its stated mission is “to promote the widespread appreciation of the importance of communication in public and private life, the application of competent communication to improve the quality of human life and relationships, and the use of knowledge about communication to solve human problems.”

Perry paraphrased it simply when describing the panel she sat on in Dallas: “We want to apply what we’ve learned to make the world a better place.”

— Luz Reyes-Martin is executive director of public affairs and communications for SBCC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 