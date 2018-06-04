SBCC Continuing Education’s Winter Term Begins Jan. 13

Santa Barbara City College’s Continuing Education will offer a wide range of tuition-free courses and seminars in the winter term, many designed to assist individuals with developing and/or strengthening job skills or for personal improvement with computer and technology skills.

The term starts Jan. 13, and courses are offered during the week, evenings and on weekends. Sessions range from one-day programs to classes held for two to 10 weeks. The materials cost for each course is only $5.

Computer classes include Introduction to MS Word, Introduction to MS Excel, Exploring Basic Outlook, Basic PowerPoint, and Photoshop Overview as well as Digital Design Techniques — where students learn to create fliers, brochures and logos — and Introduction to Adobe Illustrator and Introduction to Dreamweaver.

Click here for a complete list of courses.

SBCC Continuing Education classes are noncredit courses and programs designed for students who do not need college unit credits at a particular point in their educational career. Noncredit instruction has been described as an exceptional option for students seeking ways to improve their earning power, literacy skills and access to higher education.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.