SBCC Invites Community to Day of the Dead Reception

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | October 2, 2013 | 12:53 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College will host a Day of the Dead/El Dia de los Muertos reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the Luria Library patio on West Campus.

The community is invited to come take part in the Chumash Blessing at 6 p.m., a mini-mercado, and free crafts and face painting for children. Musical entertainment and refreshments will be available.

Guests also can take a tour of the exhibit of traditional altars, art and mementos on display inside both the library and the library foyer that will be up beginning Saturday, Oct. 26. The exhibit is assembled each year by SBCC students, staff, faculty and community members.

The unity of life and death is the main theme of the El Día de los Muertos. The festival recognizes the belief that death is part of life and that the spirits of the dead return to their homes where they are honored as guests.

SBCC’s annual observance is sponsored by the Helen Pedotti International Fund, and the following SBCC departments: the Luria Library, the American Ethnic Studies Department, EOPS and the School of Modern Languages.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 

