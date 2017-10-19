Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:43 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Dedicates Jack & Julie Nadel School of Business

By Jennifer LeMay for SBCC | October 19, 2017 | 2:58 p.m.
Julie Nadel, Anthony Beebe, Geoff Green at ribbon cutting. Click to view larger
Julie Nadel, Anthony Beebe, Geoff Green at ribbon cutting. (Nell Campbell )

The dedication of the Jack & Julie Nadel School of Business & Entrepreneurship at Santa Barbara City College was held Sept. 28 on SBCC’s West Campus.

The event included a private reception, brief program, and a ribbon-cutting for the newly remodeled lobby of the Business & Communications building.

City College and the SBCC Foundation expressed their gratitude to Julie Nadel for her pledge of $1 million to SBCC.

The endowment fund established with this gift at the SBCC Foundation will support, in perpetuity, the highest needs of the programs and initiatives of all academic disciplines that comprise the SBCC Business Division.

The division has been re-named the Jack & Julie Nadel School of Business & Entrepreneurship.

“I am thrilled to honor Jack’s groundbreaking business legacy by fostering future generations of entrepreneurs here at Santa Barbara City College,” said Nadel.

Nadel was speaking of her late husband’s career as a global entrepreneur that spanned seven decades, and their shared commitment to education and philanthropy.

“The Jack & Julie Nadel School of Business & Entrepreneurship will fulfill our mission to help others succeed in life," she said.

"The creation of a physical incubator space, combined with outstanding teachers and programs, will support a magnificent business school where ideas will take flight to benefit future generations,” Nadel said.

The lobby of the Business and Communications building has been refurbished to create a student-centric, multipurpose, shared study, incubation and event space featuring visual changes including new furniture, fixtures, and cosmetic updates.

The space was designed by Dawn Ziemer of KBZ Architects.

“This gift is a remarkable demonstration of Julie Nadel’s generosity, leadership, and confidence in the educational excellence of SBCC,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the SBCC Foundation.

“This endowment will fuel a world-class business and entrepreneurship school that honors Jack Nadel’s legacy,” Green said.

“Jack’s contributions to the entrepreneurial community helped lay the groundwork for SBCC's practical approach to business education," said SBCC President Anthony E. Beebe.

"His legacy will live on and his values will be instilled in our students through this generous donation," Beebe said.

"The example set forth by the Nadels will impart wisdom and inspiration to SBCC’s future entrepreneurs and business students. What a wonderful gift to the Santa Barbara community," he said.

The endowment will support all of the business disciplines at SBCC, which include: accounting, business administration, business law, real estate, management, entrepreneurship, computer information systems, computer applications, finance, international business, marketing, and the experiential offerings of the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship.

— Jennifer LeMay for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 