SBCC Defeats Allan Hancock College, 9-4

Baseball

SBCC baseball topped Allan Hancock College, 9-4, on Thursday.

Reinhard Lautz went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, three RBIs and two stolen bases for the Vaqueros.

​The Vaqueros jumped out to a 9-1 lead after just four innings of play before cruising to the win.

John Jensen and Shane Hersh each had two hits and a run. Hersh stole one base and Jensen stole two. The Vaqueros as a whole logged 10 stolen bases for the game.

SBCC travels to Cuesta CC on Friday for a Western States Conference North game.

