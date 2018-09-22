Saturday, September 22 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Defense Overwhelms Taft for 2-0 Women’s Soccer Victory

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 21, 2018 | 9:04 p.m.

SBCC scored a couple of early goals on Friday and limited Taft to three shots in a 2-0 women’s soccer shutout at La Playa Stadium.

Elin Hedstroem, a freshman defender from Sweden, got her first college goal in the eighth minute when she chested in a corner kick from Ashlee Schouten.

“Scout took the corner and it went by the goalie and straight into my chest,” said Hedstroem. “It feels really good to score my first goal.

“It felt good to keep them without a goal. We tried to connect better today. When we had the ball on defense, we connected with the midfield and got back. It’s taken some time to trust each other and trust ourselves after all the injuries we’ve had.”

At the 24:10 mark, Mila Ladek made a short pass to Isabella Viana at the top of the box. Viana turned quickly and fired one into the upper right corner for her team-leading eighth goal and a 2-0 lead.

The Vaqueros, ranked 12th in the state in power points, improved to 4-2-1. They’ve won 13 straight at home and are 22-1 in their last 23 at La Playa Stadium. Taft managed just one first-half shot and it came in the 33rd minute.

Santa Barbara outshot the visitors 10-3 with six shots on-goal. They had nine corner kicks and Taft had none.

“We dominated play in the first half and we looked dangerous on the corners and set pieces,” said coach John Sisterson. “In the second half, they competed and sort of bullied us a little and knocked us off our game. We still had a couple of chances but it wasn’t the best soccer.

 “Our teams take pride in winning here at home. If you’re going to be successful, you’ve got to make your homestead your fortress. We were hurt by injuries early in the year but the girls are starting to turn the corner and gain their confidence.”

The Vaqueros will play their final non-conference game on Tuesday at Canyons with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 