SBCC Holds Public Meeting to Discuss Facilities Master Plan

Santa Barbara City College held the first of three community-input meetings on Tuesday to discuss the draft Facilities Master Plan, a guiding document for future campus restoration, modernization and development.

The 100-plus-page plan documents the existing state of aging buildings and infrastructure maintenance at the college’s Main, Wake and Schott campuses. It aims to identify funding for repairs and prioritize deferred maintenance issues of certain facilities.

The current Facilities Master Plan does not propose any relocation of programs on the three campuses.

“This has been a process that has been going on for several years,” SBCC President Anthony Beebe said at the meeting held on the Schott Campus, adding that approaches to serving students have changed in the last 60 years, but the college’s facilities haven’t necessarily been adapted to accommodate the changes.

The initial stage of the process was the development of the Program Location and Land Use Master Plan, a planning initiative with a detailed focus on programmatic locations of student support services, educational programs and operational functions on the three campuses.

Community input meetings were held during this phase, and the information gathered helped determine long-term goals, according to SBCC staff.

A Facilities Master Plan is a required document for SBCC’s accreditation, Beebe explained.

The SBCC district on Santa Barbara County's South Coast will use the plan to support the best practices for planning in coordination with the standards of the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, the agency that certifies two-year colleges in the western United States.

SBCC intends to pursue state funding for as much of the needed work as possible. The SBCC board of trustees prioritizes and pursues other funding options, along with the community’s input, according to Beebe’s presentation.

Housing is not part of the Facilities Master Plan, Beebe said, noting that SBCC enrollment has significantly declined since 2009-10. He said the college is "comfortable" with its current size.

“The college isn’t growing, in fact, it’s going the other way,” Beebe said. “We are at a good size.”

There are no indications that additional square footage is required to support student enrollment, according to a presentation made Tuesday night to a small group of residents.

Lyndsay Maas, vice president of business services, said the Facilities Master Plan is a “living document that will be reviewed on a periodic basis as student needs evolve and new educational trends emerge.”

Objectives of the plan, Maas said, include assessing the extent of capital improvements that may be required to provide technologically appropriate, cost-effective and functional space to meet educational needs. It also provides direction on the projects to submit annually for state funding on SBCC’s 5-year capital outlay plan.

The majority of SBCC’s buildings were built in the 1960s and 1970s, Maas explained.

Facility needs that she highlighted across all three SBCC campuses include sewer line and fire system replacement, parking lot repaving, pathway repair and replacement, and the removal of portables.

Some priority upgrades on the Main Campus located at 721 Cliff Drive include the east and west campus entrance, bridge replacement and widening, new signage, modernization to the student services building, and improving the administration building and the sports pavilion, among other projects.

The sports pavilion, student services building, campus center, administration/occupational education facility, the children’s center, and the Schott and Wake centers are considered in the “poorest condition” and need to be modernized or replaced “urgently.”

“A lot of these buildings are hitting a point where they just aren't functioning properly anymore,” Maas said.

The physical science, marine technologies, earth biological sciences and business communications buildings are in “moderate” condition. The library/learning resource center, bridge and Garvin Theatre on city college's west campus also are considered “moderate.”

Funding options for facility upgrades include Proposition 51, which passed in November 2016 and provides $2 billion in bonds to fund construction and improvements for community colleges.

“This is our number one source,” Maas said. “That’s our go-to spot for funding.”

Modernization needs and facility repairs exceed the amount of money available to SBCC in the reserves and general fund, according to Maas. She said "some general fund dollars are used on an annual basis to fund deferred maintenance projects and emergency repairs."

The next community meeting is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Harold Thornton Auditorium on the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 North Turnpike in Santa Barbara.

Another public gathering is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the SBCC Main Campus Administration Building (A-211), 721 Cliff Dr. in Santa Barbara. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded.

