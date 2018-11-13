Tuesday, November 13 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Holds Public Meeting to Discuss Facilities Master Plan

Draft document outlines existing state of aging buildings and infrastructure maintenance needs

Santa Barbara City College President Anthony Beebe and Vice President of Business Services Lyndsay Maas during a community input meeting on Tuesday at the Schott Campus. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara City College President Anthony Beebe and Vice President of Business Services Lyndsay Maas during a community input meeting on Tuesday at the Schott Campus. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 13, 2018 | 10:37 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College held the first of three community-input meetings on Tuesday to discuss the draft Facilities Master Plan, a guiding document for future campus restoration, modernization and development.

The 100-plus-page plan documents the existing state of aging buildings and infrastructure maintenance at the college’s Main, Wake and Schott campuses. It aims to identify funding for repairs and prioritize deferred maintenance issues of certain facilities.

The current Facilities Master Plan does not propose any relocation of programs on the three campuses.

“This has been a process that has been going on for several years,” SBCC President Anthony Beebe said at the meeting held on the Schott Campus, adding that approaches to serving students have changed in the last 60 years, but the college’s facilities haven’t necessarily been adapted to accommodate the changes.

The initial stage of the process was the development of the Program Location and Land Use Master Plan, a planning initiative with a detailed focus on programmatic locations of student support services, educational programs and operational functions on the three campuses.

Community input meetings were held during this phase, and the information gathered helped determine long-term goals, according to SBCC staff.

A Facilities Master Plan is a required document for SBCC’s accreditation, Beebe explained.

The SBCC district on Santa Barbara County's South Coast will use the plan to support the best practices for planning in coordination with the standards of the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, the agency that certifies two-year colleges in the western United States.

SBCC intends to pursue state funding for as much of the needed work as possible. The SBCC board of trustees prioritizes and pursues other funding options, along with the community’s input, according to Beebe’s presentation.

Housing is not part of the Facilities Master Plan, Beebe said, noting that SBCC enrollment has significantly declined since 2009-10. He said the college is "comfortable" with its current size.

“The college isn’t growing, in fact, it’s going the other way,” Beebe said. “We are at a good size.”

There are no indications that additional square footage is required to support student enrollment, according to a presentation made Tuesday night to a small group of residents.

Lyndsay Maas, vice president of business services, said the Facilities Master Plan is a “living document that will be reviewed on a periodic basis as student needs evolve and new educational trends emerge.”

Objectives of the plan, Maas said, include assessing the extent of capital improvements that may be required to provide technologically appropriate, cost-effective and functional space to meet educational needs. It also provides direction on the projects to submit annually for state funding on SBCC’s 5-year capital outlay plan.

The majority of SBCC’s buildings were built in the 1960s and 1970s, Maas explained.

Facility needs that she highlighted across all three SBCC campuses include sewer line and fire system replacement, parking lot repaving, pathway repair and replacement, and the removal of portables.

Some priority upgrades on the Main Campus located at 721 Cliff Drive include the east and west campus entrance, bridge replacement and widening, new signage, modernization to the student services building, and improving the administration building and the sports pavilion, among other projects.

The sports pavilion, student services building, campus center, administration/occupational education facility, the children’s center, and the Schott and Wake centers are considered in the “poorest condition” and need to be modernized or replaced “urgently.”

“A lot of these buildings are hitting a point where they just aren't functioning properly anymore,” Maas said. 

The physical science, marine technologies, earth biological sciences and business communications buildings are in “moderate” condition. The library/learning resource center, bridge and Garvin Theatre on city college's west campus also are considered “moderate.”

Funding options for facility upgrades include Proposition 51, which passed in November 2016 and provides $2 billion in bonds to fund construction and improvements for community colleges.

“This is our number one source,” Maas said. “That’s our go-to spot for funding.”

Modernization needs and facility repairs exceed the amount of money available to SBCC in the reserves and general fund, according to Maas. She said "some general fund dollars are used on an annual basis to fund deferred maintenance projects and emergency repairs."

The next community meeting is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Harold Thornton Auditorium on the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 North Turnpike in Santa Barbara.

Another public gathering is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the SBCC Main Campus Administration Building (A-211), 721 Cliff Dr. in Santa Barbara. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 