Local Roundup

SBCC Diver Gina Jacobson Sets State Record

By Noozhawk Staff Report | May 4, 2017 | 8:46 p.m.

Gina Jacobson set a state record in the 1-meter diving on Thursday, leading SBCC to second place after the first day of the CCCAA State Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the East L.A. Swim Stadium.

Jacobson, a freshman from Madison, Wis., scored 246.85 points to break the nine-year-old record by Nikki Burrelli of Orange Coast by 6.75 points. Jacobson got 42 points on her final dive by nailing a 1½ somersault in the pike position.

Alejandra Gomez, who handed Jacobson one of her few losses this year in the Southern Cal Championships, was a distant second with 232.55 points. SBCC’s Ashley Dettmann took ninth at 166.30.

Sierra grabbed the lead on Day 1 of a three-day meet with 153 points. SBCC is tied for second with Las Positas at 96. San Diego Mesa is a point back in fourth and Santa Rosa is fifth with 91.

Reese Ellestad took third in the 50 free in a school-record 24.52. Samm Crocker of Golden West was the winner in 23.72. The Vaqueros’ 200 free relay finished third and broke the school record by 0.63 seconds in a time of 1:38.93. The record-setting team was Alex Humann, Mackenzie Richards, Addison Seale and Ellestad.

Santa Barbara Golfers Beat Rio Mesa

Santa Barbara High's golf team defeated Rio Mesa in its regular-season finale on Thursday, 451-477,  at Birnam Wood.

Isaac Stone shot a 4-over par 74 to lead the Dons, who finish at 12-2 overall. 

Santa Barbara, co-champions in the Channel League, will next play in CIF competition.

Carpinteria Golf Falls to Santa Paula

The Warriors shot their lowest score of the season in its final match at Mountain View Golf Course. Santa Paula won 453-482.

JoJo Gonzalez led the Warriors with a 91 and freshman Jacob Durtch shot a 94.

