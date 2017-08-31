Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:56 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

SBCC Dominates, But Can’t Break 1-1 Draw In Opener

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | August 31, 2017 | 6:34 p.m.

SBCC dominated Evergreen Valley for most of the game on Thursday night but had to settle for a 1-1 women’s soccer tie in the season opener at the Ventura Showcase.

Dominique Mihaljevic, a freshman forward from Folsom, entered the game in the 40th minute and went around the goalie for her first college goal in the 52nd minute, staking the Vaqueros to a 1-0 lead. 

Santa Barbara outshot the Hawks 26-3, including 14-2 in shots on goal.

“We had 14 shots in the first half and hit the woodwork three times,” said 13th-year coach John Sisterson. “Their goalie made three great saves. We could have been up 4 or 5 goals at halftime.”

Evergreen Valley (1-1-1) was playing its third game of the year. The Hawks got on the board in the 73rd minute when they stole the ball at midfield and made a long run for the equalizer.

SBCC opened the 2017 campaign on the same field at the Ventura College Sportsplex where it fell to Diablo Valley 2-0 in last year’s State Final Four.

“We were on top most of the game,” Sisterson added. “We bombarded them but we couldn’t get the game-winner. I thought all the girls played well.”

SBCC will play East Los Angeles in its final game of the Ventura Showcase on Friday at 7 p.m.
 

