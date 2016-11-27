SBCC Donates Thanksgiving Meals for Students and Families

Some 130 low-income, single-parent Santa Barbara City College students received all the ingredients for a full turkey dinner — including pumpkin pie with whipped cream — to cook and enjoy with their families in their homes on Thanksgiving Day.

Volunteer students and staff from SBCC’s EOPS (Extended Opportunities and Program Services)/CARE program unloaded the college’s flatbed truck and packed up grocery bags to distribute to EOPS students on Nov. 23, at the Winslow-Maxwell Overlook on SBCC’s East Campus.

This year's offerings included giveaways of books, toys and Beanie Babies™ for EOPS students’ holiday gift-giving.

Volunteers helped with toy distribution and provided gift wrapping. The turkey dinners and gifts were made possible from EOPS fundraising activities, community donations, and donations from Vons market (Mesa location) and Toys R Us®.



For more than 30 years, the SBCC campus community and private donors come together to generously fund the ingredients for complete Thanksgiving dinners for students enrolled in SBCC’s EOPS/CARE Program. The recipients are low-income and single-parent head of households.



“The yearly turkey dinner giveaway is one of the most fulfilling of our EOPS outreach events,” said Marsha Wright, EOPS/CARE director. “Single parents are especially challenged this time of year, and we’re fortunate to be able to give back to our students and community in a way that is meaningful for them and their families."

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.