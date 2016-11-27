Friday, June 29 , 2018, 3:05 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Donates Thanksgiving Meals for Students and Families

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | November 27, 2016 | 10:43 a.m.

Some 130 low-income, single-parent Santa Barbara City College students received all the ingredients for a full turkey dinner — including pumpkin pie with whipped cream — to cook and enjoy with their families in their homes on Thanksgiving Day.

Volunteer students and staff from SBCC’s EOPS (Extended Opportunities and Program Services)/CARE program unloaded the college’s flatbed truck and packed up grocery bags to distribute to EOPS students on Nov. 23, at the Winslow-Maxwell Overlook on SBCC’s East Campus.

This year's offerings included giveaways of books, toys and Beanie Babies™ for EOPS students’ holiday gift-giving.

Volunteers helped with toy distribution and provided gift wrapping. The turkey dinners and gifts were made possible from EOPS fundraising activities, community donations, and donations from Vons market (Mesa location) and Toys R Us®.
 
For more than 30 years, the SBCC campus community and private donors come together to generously fund the ingredients for complete Thanksgiving dinners for students enrolled in SBCC’s EOPS/CARE Program. The recipients are low-income and single-parent head of households.  
 
“The yearly turkey dinner giveaway is one of the most fulfilling of our EOPS outreach events,” said Marsha Wright, EOPS/CARE director. “Single parents are especially challenged this time of year, and we’re fortunate to be able to give back to our students and community in a way that is meaningful for them and their families."

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 