Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:03 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

SBCC Downed by Cuesta’s Late Surge

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | January 14, 2017 | 9:25 p.m.

 After building a 29-22 halftime edge on Saturday night, Cuesta went on a 14-2 run to open the second half on the way to a 70-56 win over visiting SBCC in a WSC North men’s basketball opener at San Luis Obispo.

 The Cougars (8-11, 1-0) outshot the Vaqueros 51.6 to 38.7 percent in the second half and 43.5 to 33.3 percent for the game. Cuesta’s Noah Sanders hit 11-of-16 field goals and posted game highs with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

 Robert Hutchins led the Vaqueros (2-15, 0-1) with 19 points on 8-19 field-goal shooting and 3-7 from 3-point range. Ben Clay had 14 points and nine rebounds while Tyler Crandall added seven points and a season-high 10 rebounds.

 The Vaqueros only used six players and Cuesta played nine.

 The Cougars held a narrow advantage in rebounds (41-37) and 3-pointers made (8-6). The biggest difference was on 2-pointers with Cuesta knocking down 50 percent (19-38) and the Vaqueros making 32 percent (15-47).

 SBCC will play its first home game at the Sports Pavilion in nearly six weeks on Wednesday when the Vaqueros host Oxnard at 5 p.m. That will mark the public debut of the new bleachers. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 