SBCC Drops 7-6 Baseball Game at L.A. Pierce

Baseball

L.A. Pierce scored two runs on no hits in the eighth inning on Friday to slip past SBCC 7-6 in a nonconference baseball game at Woodland Hills.

The Vaqueros (4-4) led 4-0 after 2½ innings and 5-3 through five. The Brahmas (2-5) scored two in the sixth and two more in the eighth. The Vaqueros had a walk, a wild pitch, a passed ball, a hit batter and a throwing error by catcher Zack Stockton that allowed the go-ahead run to score in the eighth.

The Vaqueros were cruising 10-1 in Thursday’s opener of a three-game series with Pierce, then they gave up seven runs in the eighth before holding on for a 10-8 win.

“It was kind of like yesterday,” said coach Jeff Walker. “We had some good innings but we couldn’t put them away. We had several chances to execute and didn’t get it done.”

Jake Holton went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in the second. Phil Quartararo was 2-5 with a double and a solo home run in the fifth.

Jayden Metz will take the mound for SBCC in Saturday’s 1 p.m. rubber game with the Brahmas at Pershing Park.

