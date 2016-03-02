Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Drops Four-Set Match Against Long Beach

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 2, 2016 | 8:20 p.m.

Taylor McCluskey had 18 kills and a season-high 15 digs on Wednesday night but Long Beach rallied for a 3-1 victory over SBCC in the WSC men’s volleyball opener at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 18-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19.

 “We got outserved and outpassed tonight,” said coach Matt Jones. “That’s a good team and we have to get them out of system to be efficient. We didn’t serve well, we missed too many and didn’t hit our zones consistently, except for the first set. Our serve-receive was kind of all over the place.”

 The Vaqueros (5-3, 0-1) tied their season-high with a .302 hitting percentage but didn’t serve well with one ace and 12 errors in the match.

 McCluskey recorded a season-best .412 hitting percentage. Jackson Wopat added 11 kills and Robert Gulvin had nine kills, a .583 percentage and four blocks, including three solo.

 Matt Bohorquez notched a season-high 14 digs and Kyle Smiley had 45 assists, missing his career high by one.

Long Beach is favored to win the WSC this year. Andrew Pearson had 23 kills and hit. 333, leading the Vikings (8-2, 1-0) to their eighth straight win.

